Russia’s Putin implicated in forced removals of Ukrainian children: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin and officials at Kremlin supported the forced removal of children from Ukraine, a new Yale University report alleged, including the use of the office’s aircraft and funds for the forced adoption program.

Speaking on Tuesday upon its release, Ukrainian government officials said they welcomed the report, and called on Russia to end its denial of the programs. The new findings come more than a year after the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Putin and his commissioner for children over their alleged roles in the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

The authors intend to present the findings to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.