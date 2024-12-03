Republicans map out ambitious — and challenging — 2025 agenda

Incoming Senate Republican leader John Thune on Tuesday outlined an aggressive 2025 schedule for the party, anchored by plans for two filibuster-proof bills designed to spend on border security and cut taxes.

The agenda that Thune pitched his colleagues is ambitious in its call for two party-line bills before 2026. When Democrats took power in 2021 with the same complete control of Washington that Republicans recently won, it took them more than a year to pass their second filibuster-proof bill for outgoing President Joe Biden to sign.

Republicans are aiming for a bill early next year that would address border security as well as defense and energy policy, according to a person familiar with the matter. The bill would likely include money to continue work on the border wall President-elect Donald Trump has championed, as well as to hire more Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, a second person familiar with party strategy told Semafor.

The party will simultaneously begin gaming out a larger, more complex bill next year that will address expiring tax cuts passed during Trump’s first term. That legislation would not be due until the end of the year, when those 2017 tax cuts are set to expire.

Thune outlined his plans during a Senate GOP retreat at the Library of Congress, which featured House Speaker Mike Johnson in attendance and a phone call from Trump.

Republicans are going to face plenty of challenges making good on their planned agenda: Their infinitesimal majority in the House will make it harder for Johnson to pass both party-line bills in 2025, not to mention the two budget resolutions that are required in order to advance those bills. The GOP cannot protect its bills from a Democratic filibuster without those budget resolutions, which permit party-line votes in the Senate under strict conditions known as reconciliation.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to get on the same page with the budget, and then the various bills. So I’m anxious to get that started, hopefully even before the president is sworn in,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Semafor on Monday.