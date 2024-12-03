Nigeria begins malaria vaccine rollout

Nigeria, the country with the most malaria deaths worldwide, began rolling out a vaccine against the disease for the first time.

The vaccine — which is being administered to children up to five years old, the worst affected population — has an effectiveness rate of 75%, meaning other prevention tools are still necessary.

“We are confident that this vaccine, in combination with other preventative measures, will drastically reduce the burden of malaria in Nigeria,” the World Health Organization’s Nigeria representative earlier said.

Africa accounts for almost the entirety of global malaria deaths, with Nigeria, the continent’s most prosperous nation, representing nearly a third of those in 2022.