Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
icon

Semafor Signals

Nigeria begins malaria vaccine rollout

Mizy Clifton and Jeronimo Gonzalez
Updated Dec 3, 2024, 8:17am EST
africaAfrica
A family rests under a protective mosquito net in Nigeria
Flickr
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Nigeria, the country with the most malaria deaths worldwide, began rolling out a vaccine against the disease for the first time.

The vaccine — which is being administered to children up to five years old, the worst affected population — has an effectiveness rate of 75%, meaning other prevention tools are still necessary.

AD

We are confident that this vaccine, in combination with other preventative measures, will drastically reduce the burden of malaria in Nigeria,” the World Health Organization’s Nigeria representative earlier said.

Africa accounts for almost the entirety of global malaria deaths, with Nigeria, the continent’s most prosperous nation, representing nearly a third of those in 2022.

A chloropleth map of Africa showing death rate from malaria per 100,000 people
AD
icon

SIGNALS

Semafor Signals: Global insights on today's biggest stories.

Billions of dollars lost every year to malaria

Source icon
Sources:  
Malaria Journal, Malaria No More UK

Besides the human toll, estimates suggest Africa loses billions of dollars a year in productivity and health expenses linked to malaria. In turn, a 90% reduction in case incidence by 2030 — part of the Sustainable Development Goal target on malaria — could boost the GDP of malaria-endemic countries by $142.7 billion, according to research conducted by Oxford Economics Africa on behalf of Malaria No More UK. The corresponding increase in international trade would also significantly benefit the global economy, the report added.

High rates of mobility associated with greater malaria burden

Source icon
Sources:  
The Conversation, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Human movement is one of the biggest challenges to eliminating malaria, two scientists noted in The Conversation. Vulnerable populations are also more likely to travel significant distances, and high rates of mobility are associated with greater onward transmission, they wrote. In the US, a combination of public health measures and infrastructure improvements helped to eliminate malaria in the mid-twentieth century. But malaria hospitalizations have increased in recent years as people travel into the country from malaria-endemic areas, according to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

AD