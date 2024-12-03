Lebanon truce looks fragile as Israel and Hezbollah trade fire

The News
Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah traded fire, raising worries that their ceasefire may already be at risk.
The truce, which only came into effect last week, has been a much-needed bright spot in a region blighted by over a year of conflict that has left tens of thousands dead and millions displaced across Lebanon and Gaza.
A further 50,000 people have been displaced by a sudden surge of fighting in Syria, where a years-long civil war had been frozen until a surprise attack by rebel forces.
In Gaza, residents are bracing for a winter in which plummeting temperatures are expected to combine with floods of rainwater and sewage, the BBC said.
