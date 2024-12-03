Kenyan banks risk collapse over proposed law

Up to 24 banks in Kenya could be forced out of business if plans to raise capital requirements become law, claims the country’s bankers association.

The Business Laws amendment bill would progressively raise core capital requirements for banks to 10 billion Kenyan shillings ($76 million) by 2027 from 1 billion shillings currently.

Officials representing the Kenya Bankers Association advocacy group told a parliamentary committee the move would affect the livelihoods of over 7,000 employees.