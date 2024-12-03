Elon Musk’s SpaceX reportedly eyeing $350 billion valuation

The News
Elon Musk’s SpaceX is in talks to sell insider shares that could bring its valuation to $350 billion, surpassing China’s ByteDance, Bloomberg reported.
The offer could change, but if it goes through, it would mark a significant boost in the value of SpaceX from a previous valuation of $210 billion, made before the US presidential election — in which Musk played a major role supporting Donald Trump’s winning campaign.
Musk, SpaceX’s majority owner, has seen huge gains at his companies since the election.
SIGNALS
SpaceX’s dominance is expected to grow
SpaceX has pioneered cost-effective reusable rockets that are getting into space at an unprecedented pace, while lower launch costs have also allowed the company to put more than 6,000 satellites into orbit, enabling internet connectivity almost anywhere in the world. Key to SpaceX’s advantage is competition, or lack thereof: It “is not the only show in town, but they are the biggest, baddest and fastest,” the founder of a space-focused investment firm told Barron’s. SpaceX’s capabilities have made it an “indispensable workhorse” for NASA and the US military, The Washington Post wrote, and its dominance of the space sector is only expected to grow as Musk and US President-elect Donald Trump grow cozier.
Musk’s ‘Trump bump’ has made his companies more valuable
Musk’s personal wealth, along with that of his companies, has skyrocketed, at least partly because of the “Trump bump” — his close relationship with Donald Trump — as markets bet the new administration will adopt more favorable policies toward Musk’s companies, Business Insider reported. Shares in his EV company Tesla have surged 42% since the election; his AI startup xAI announced a $6 billion funding round; and his personal wealth has risen $124 billion since the start of the year, according to Bloomberg. “The next four years could turn him into something much bigger than he is today, a government-backed industrial titan with few equivalents in American history,” Semafor’s Reed Albergotti wrote.
Musk’s Tesla pay package faces legal setback
Musk’s wealth has continued to grow regardless of recent legal setbacks: A Delaware court refused to reinstate his record $56 billion Tesla pay package. Musk’s lawyers said they will appeal the decision, but his newfound political muscle won’t guarantee a legal win, The New York Times’ Dealbook argued, and any move by Washington to support him would likely require new legislation. The ruling was also a setback for Tesla’s board, The Wall Street Journal reported: The board chair had argued that the pay package was crucial to “retain Elon’s attention.”