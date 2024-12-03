Elon Musk’s SpaceX reportedly eyeing $350 billion valuation

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is in talks to sell insider shares that could bring its valuation to $350 billion, surpassing China’s ByteDance, Bloomberg reported.

The offer could change, but if it goes through, it would mark a significant boost in the value of SpaceX from a previous valuation of $210 billion, made before the US presidential election — in which Musk played a major role supporting Donald Trump’s winning campaign.

Musk, SpaceX’s majority owner, has seen huge gains at his companies since the election.