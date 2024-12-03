Amazon announces new ‘Rainier’ AI compute cluster with Anthropic

Amazon and Anthropic are teaming up to build a massive compute cluster containing hundreds of thousands of powerful AI chips designed to train the next generation of models.

Dubbed “Rainier” after the 14,000-foot peak that looms to the south of Amazon’s Seattle headquarters, the undertaking dwarfs the processing power used to build current state-of-the-art models, including Anthropic’s “Claude,” Amazon said Tuesday during its annual cloud computing conference in Las Vegas.

The project is unique in another way: The compute cluster is not housed in a single facility, but spread out across multiple locations and connected to act as one, gigantic computer, according to Gadi Hutt, the company’s senior director of business development.

Most powerful AI models are trained under one roof because the speed at which data travels through the system is crucial to its efficiency. Connections between facilities could act as bottlenecks that slow down the process.

Hutt told Semafor the company solved the problem with innovations like its Elastic Fiber Adapter, which amounts to a super high-speed data transfer method that Amazon has been working on for years.

Physically splitting up massive clusters could help solve some big problems facing AI development. Spreading things out makes it easier to find adequate energy to power the operation and mitigate cooling challenges that arise when AI data centers get too large.

The Rainier cluster will use Amazon’s custom-built AI chips, called Trainium 2, that compete with Nvidia’s graphics processors.

The company didn’t say exactly how much processing power Rainier will be capable of producing, so it’s impossible to compare it head-to-head with other massive compute clusters, such as Elon Musk’s Colossus, located in Memphis and believed to be the largest supercomputer in the world so far.



