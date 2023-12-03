Zanzibar bids to be a pan-African tech and education hub

Zanzibar, the group of islands known for its sandy beaches and tourism resorts, has spent the last year making a concerted effort to reinvent itself as a global tech hub for African startups and digital natives.

But it also now looks like the archipelago could also become a hub of academic excellence as pan-African and international universities consider Zanzibar for the same reasons startups and others might find it an attractive prospect.

The African School of Economics (ASE) this week became the latest organization to set up shop in Zanzibar under the ‘Silicon Zanzibar’ initiative launched in September 2022. The pan-African university established in Benin in 2014 opened a new campus with a special focus on tech, aiming to incubate companies and develop tech talent in Zanzibar. It will collaborate with Princeton University and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras to offer STEM and social science courses.

Professor Leonard Wantchekon, founder and president of ASE, told Semafor Africa that the Silicon Zanzibar initiative played a “pivotal role” in its decision as it explored expansion options. “While we have made inroads into West and South Africa, Zanzibar emerged as the preferred destination for our inaugural expansion into East Africa, due to its alignment with our vision, the huge support from the government, and the local business partnerships,” he said.