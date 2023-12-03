The ‘un-cancellable’ Megyn Kelly returns to the debate stage

It’s only been three years since her pivot to audio. But on Dec. 6, Kelly will be onstage at a Republican presidential debate, which she is co-hosting on NewsNation, the upstart cable news channel. Kelly told Semafor that she received several offers to co-host debates this primary cycle, but agreed to participate because of her respect for the two cohosts, NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas and Washington Free Beacon editor Eliana Johnson, a friend and frequent guest on Kelly’s podcast.

“I know how to do it, and it’s frustrating for me to watch others do it and not have my own try at it,” she said. “And I also just feel that, given how volatile everything around Trump is, this actually could matter.”

Kelly’s criticism of her old colleagues can be biting.

“They had this opportunity certainly at the last debate, and the one before that as well, but they just didn’t take it. Huge frustration of mine watching the earlier debates, especially the NBC one. This is not an interview. This is not a chance for Kristen Welker to ask a question of the candidate and hear whatever answers are interesting to her. No one cares. They can watch Meet the Press for that. We need to watch them debate each other so we can see what the differences are.”

Also: “It’s not going to be like the Univision-Fox situation where there seemed to be absolutely no collaboration. [The Fox anchors] seemed kind of shocked by what [Univision’s Ilia Calderón] was asking.”

She also said previous moderators had shied too much away from asking about Trump: “Put him in the mix more, he’s crushing all of them. Why is no one doing that?”

Whatever her feelings of Trump, her career is tied to his. That fact isn’t lost on the former president either: According to Kelly, when she saw Trump in July at the Turning Points USA conference, the former president immediately raised the 2016 debate incident. And when he agreed to a sit-down with her in September, he repeatedly raised the incident both off-camera before the interview and on-camera with Kelly.

Kelly said she mulled whether hosting the debate was worth it without Trump’s participation (though she acknowledged there was a “small chance, but not a good chance” he’d show up). But ultimately, she decided that given the unpredictable nature of the presidential race and the possibility that Gov. Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley could suddenly become the nominee, it was worth it.