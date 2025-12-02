Events Email Briefings
US envoys hold high-stakes meeting with Putin

Dec 2, 2025, 5:31pm EST
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy Witkoff in Moscow
Sputnik/Kristina Kormilitsyna/Pool via Reuters

Even before Tuesday’s high-stakes meeting between US negotiators and Russia’s leader concluded in Moscow, the consensus was that Vladimir Putin would not compromise enough to end the Ukraine war.

Ahead of his closed-door gathering with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Putin warned that Russia would defeat Europe if it wanted war. His hawkish remarks, The Guardian suggested, were aimed at “driving a wedge” between Washington, which drafted a Russia-friendly peace plan, and European governments that backed Ukraine’s push to revise it.

Despite the diplomatic frenzy, analysts are skeptical Putin will accept a watered-down deal. Ukraine’s president appeared optimistic about the speedy negotiations, but said he was afraid the Americans might tire of peace efforts.

Tasneem Nashrulla
