US envoy in Russia to push Ukraine peace deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts US President Donald Trump’s envoy at the Kremlin today, talks the White House insists are making progress but which have left Washington’s allies worried.

European officials fear that even a revised US-backed peace plan “reads like a wish list for Moscow,” Le Monde wrote, while AFP analysis showed that Russian forces last month made their biggest battlefield gains in a year.

Today’s talks are unlikely to achieve major breakthroughs: The Kremlin has shown little sign of compromising on its territorial ambitions. And to Kyiv’s European allies, the US plan appears to be like “a Versailles treaty, except one that punishes the victim and rewards the aggressor,” one expert told The Wall Street Journal.