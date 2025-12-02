Trump escalates showdown with Venezuela

US President Donald Trump’s escalating showdown with Venezuela is a make-or-break moment for his foreign policy in Latin America, analysts said. Trump on Tuesday said he would soon start land strikes inside Venezuela, despite facing blowback over lethal attacks on suspected drug boats, a campaign he has cast as a crackdown on cartels. But Trump’s pardon of Honduras’ former president, a convicted drug trafficker, complicates Washington’s tough-on-drugs messaging, Semafor’s DC team noted. The strikes are doing little to staunch the flow of narcotics to the US primarily from Mexico and Colombia, and experts believe Trump ultimately wants to oust Venezuela’s strongman leader. It’s a “regime change adventure… in danger of degenerating into a strategic, political and legal morass,” a CNN analyst argued.

