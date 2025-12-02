Events Email Briefings
TotalEnergies to sell stake in Nigeria projects to Chevron

Dec 2, 2025, 8:24am EST
A ship loads crude oil at Bonga off-shore oil fields outside Lagos.
Akintunde Akinleye/Reuters

TotalEnergies encountered a mix of breakthroughs and setbacks in its shifting portfolio of Africa-based oil and gas assets. The French major sold a 40% stake in two offshore oil projects in Nigeria to Chevron, and 10% of a different Nigerian offshore field to Shell. The deals, as Semafor’s Alexander Onukwue noted, are the latest in a race by international majors into Nigeria’s offshore industry, “turning away from onshore assets following a wave of theft and vandalism along oil pipelines.” Smaller African companies, including Mauritius-based Chappal Energies and Nigeria’s Heirs Energies, have moved in to buy the onshore assets left for sale by Shell and others.

Total’s luck was less favorable in Mozambique: The UK and the Netherlands withdrew a combined $2.2 billion in financing for Total’s new LNG terminal there, citing reports (which the company has denied) of human rights abuses. Total said the project will move forward without that funding.

Tim McDonnell
