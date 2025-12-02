The Next 3 Billion on Tour Series: Abu Dhabi Edition

As one of the world’s leading financial hubs, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself at the intersection of innovation, investment, and inclusion; connecting markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Held at Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Semafor will spotlight insights from the Global Findex 2025 report and the Global Digital Connectivity Tracker, translating global research into actionable, locally relevant conversations.

As the third stop on The Next 3 Billion Tour, this edition explores how the Gulf’s growing investments in Africa can accelerate digital connectivity and financial inclusion. With Abu Dhabi’s focus on sustainable finance, digital transformation, and cross-border collaboration, it offers a strong platform to examine how technology and capital can work together to expand access and opportunity.