Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

More Americans concerned about political rhetoric, poll finds

Dec 3, 2025, 5:00am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A protester dressed like a crying Statue of Liberty
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Growing majorities of Americans say both political parties should dial down the inflammatory rhetoric about their opponents, according to new polling from Gallup.

Sixty-nine percent of US adults say the Republican Party and its supporters have gone too far in their language, while 60% say the same of Democrats. Both figures represent sizable increases over 2011, the last time Gallup asked this question (after the shooting that wounded former Rep. Gabby Giffords).

Members of either party are much more likely to blame the other for overly inflammatory rhetoric — and the share of Democrats who think their own party has gone too far actually declined from 2011 — but the shift is nevertheless striking following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Americans surveyed were most likely to blame violence on extremist viewpoints spreading online, followed by rhetoric from prominent politicians and commentators.

Morgan Chalfant
AD