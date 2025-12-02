Events Email Briefings
Iran sentences film director to a year in prison in absentia

Dec 2, 2025, 6:45am EST
Jafar Panahi.
Jafar Panahi. Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Iran sentenced a prize-winning film director to a year in prison in absentia for “propaganda activities,” the latest move in a wide-ranging crackdown on dissent.

Jafar Panahi, whose It Was Just an Accident won the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes film festival, also faces travel restrictions and a ban on joining political groups, one of a number of times the artist has been convicted of crimes that international human rights groups say are politically motivated. His sentencing is part of a “surge in repression” marked in particular by an increase in executions of dissidents, the UN warned in an October briefing; the Nobel peace prize-winner Narges Mohammadi told Bloomberg that teachers and academics were also being targeted.

Prashant Rao
