‘The hotspots are getting hotter’ in US data center boom

The northeastern US — home to the world’s highest concentration of data centers — faces an even larger wave of incoming power demand than previously anticipated, new figures indicate. That’s driving an escalating dispute among the companies that operate the region’s grids, one in which federal regulators could be forced to intervene.

US data centers will require 106 gigawatts of power generating capacity by 2035, BloombergNEF analysts said on Monday. That’s up from about 40 gigawatts today, and 36% more than what BloombergNEF predicted in its last forecast in April, as more — and bigger — data center projects are announced.

What’s remarkable about the latest forecast is not just that it’s higher, BloombergNEF senior researcher Nathalie Limandibhratha said, but that data center developers show little sign of branching out from the regions where they are already most highly concentrated. Half of the anticipated new demand will be in the PJM Interconnection — the country’s largest regional power market by capacity and already the epicenter of data center growth — which includes New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

“The hotspots are getting hotter,” Limandibhratha said. And that’s going to push an already-simmering conflict within PJM — over how to allow more data centers without unduly raising prices and blackout risks for everyone else — to a boil. “Right now, supply is somewhat keeping up with the pace of demand. But it’s really going to put a strain on the grid.”