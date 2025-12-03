Exclusive / Cornyn trails Paxton in Texas Senate race, Democratic poll finds

A new survey shared with Semafor shows Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, may still have work to do in his primary against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas.

In a three-way matchup, Paxton gets 32% of the vote while Hunt and Cornyn each pick up 22%, with 24% undecided, according to new polling from Public Policy Polling commissioned by the Democratic Senate Majority PAC. Both Paxton and Hunt lead Cornyn in head-to-head matchups too, though with roughly a quarter of voters unsure.

Cornyn has led several recent polls; his campaign adviser Matt Mackowiak said the incumbent senator will win and that “Democrats are desperate to run against fatally flawed homewrecker Ken Paxton and cost the GOP a critically valuable Senate seat and as much as $200M in the general election.”

Lauren French, a Senate Majority PAC spokeswoman, called that response “weak, half-hearted spin.”