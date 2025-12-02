Apple replaces head of AI division

Apple replaced the head of its artificial intelligence division, as investors raise fears the firm is fast falling behind other tech giants.

Amar Subramanya, formerly Microsoft’s AI vice president, will instead helm the division, the latest sign of talent poaching among the world’s biggest tech companies as they seek AI dominance, with Apple’s progress in the field “painfully slow,” The Economist noted.

Elsewhere, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman declared a “code red” at his company as Google threatens its lead in AI. Long thought to be a sleeping giant in the AI race, Google recently launched a new version of its Gemini AI model that surpassed OpenAI’s on key benchmark tests, The Wall Street Journal reported.