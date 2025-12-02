Events Email Briefings
AI set to transform white-collar jobs, report finds

Dec 2, 2025, 7:31am EST
Robot assistant helps archaeologists piece together Pompeii’s frescoes.
Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Artificial intelligence is on the verge of transforming vast amounts of white collar-work in the West.

So far, analysts have noted that use of AI has largely been concentrated in programming and computer science-related fields. But these represent “only the tip of the iceberg,” according to a recent MIT study, which found that almost 12% of the US labor force as a proportion of total wages was at risk, nationwide.

Top-tier consulting firms such as McKinsey and BCG have frozen salaries for entry-level staffers for as many as three years, as AI upends their hiring model, and in the UK, some young workers are pivoting to skilled trades such as construction in order to future-proof their careers.

Prashant Rao
