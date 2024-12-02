US to send $725M military aid to Ukraine as future support remains uncertain

The News
US President Joe Biden is racing to send as much aid as possible to Ukraine before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.
Washington is preparing to send another $725 million in military aid to Kyiv, including munitions, counter-drone systems, and land mines — a controversial weapon the US hopes will slow Russia’s advance, The Associated Press reported.
Biden’s administration will not be able to spend all of the Ukraine funds made available to it by Congress before Trump takes office, The Wall Street Journal reported, potentially leaving billions in funding for the incoming administration to decide what to do with.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Kyiv announced on Monday a $680 million military aid package that includes air defense systems and tanks.
SIGNALS
Uncertainty clouds future of US aid
Future US aid, by far Kyiv’s biggest backer, remains in doubt ahead of President-elect Donald Trump taking office in January. The president-elect has pledged to rapidly end the war, and has repeatedly criticized the Biden administration for sending money to Ukraine. However, some Trump appointees like Sebastian Gorka and Russia and Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg have suggested Trump could end the war by threatening to flood Ukraine with weapons unless Russia negotiates in good faith. To do so, Trump would need Congress’ support to pass a new funding package as the current Ukraine aid budget is expected to run out this winter.
Europe mulls how to boost defense production
European Union countries are debating how to boost their weapons production, both to support Ukraine and revamp the bloc’s military. One proposal mooted by Poland and the Netherlands would relax rules for using EU funds on weapons companies outside Europe, which could open the door to more US and South Korean production facilities setting up on European soil, Politico reported. Another idea gaining momentum is for the EU to issue joint defense bonds to raise money to boost Europe’s defense industry and maintain Ukraine aid. However, while Poland’s foreign minister said in November that the five largest EU countries had agreed on the need for the eurobonds, the German government has downplayed support for the scheme.
US pushes Ukraine to ramp up recruitment
Washington is pushing Kyiv to increase the pool of new recruits to its military by lowering the mobilization age from 25 to 18 years old, The Washington Post reported. A US official said “manpower is the most vital need,” but Ukrainian officials have rejected the US proposal, telling Reuters they do not have enough equipment to support more forces. Meanwhile, Western officials have argued that they have effectively reduced the ammunition shortages that plagued Kyiv’s army last winter. Instead, Kyiv is preparing to crack down on deserters, warning that soldiers that left the army could face criminal charges unless they return by January, Ukrainian Pravda reported. In some units, as many as 20% of soldiers have reportedly gone AWOL.