US to send $725M military aid to Ukraine as future support remains uncertain

US President Joe Biden is racing to send as much aid as possible to Ukraine before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

Washington is preparing to send another $725 million in military aid to Kyiv, including munitions, counter-drone systems, and land mines — a controversial weapon the US hopes will slow Russia’s advance, The Associated Press reported.

Biden’s administration will not be able to spend all of the Ukraine funds made available to it by Congress before Trump takes office, The Wall Street Journal reported, potentially leaving billions in funding for the incoming administration to decide what to do with.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Kyiv announced on Monday a $680 million military aid package that includes air defense systems and tanks.