French PM Barnier risks government collapse amid pressure from far right, left

France’s government could collapse as soon as this week, according to reports, after the country’s far-right and leftist parties said they would support a no-confidence vote against the Prime Minister Michel Barnier. The ballot is likely to happen on Wednesday, Politico reported.

Opposition to Barnier has intensified in recent weeks, culminating in a Monday move by the prime minister to try and “ram” a budget bill through parliament without a vote having failed to get the support of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally.

Since being appointed after French President Emmanuel Macron called snap elections in June, Barnier’s government has “awkwardly” relied on Le Pen’s support to function, The Economist noted; in the budget vote, which the left opposed, the government was left essentially “in Ms Le Pen’s hands.”

Barnier urged lawmakers not to back a no-confidence vote: The ballot could plunge France back into political uncertainty for the second time in six months, and likely adding to the country’s ballooning fiscal problems.

If the no-confidence measure does pass, Barnier’s government would continue in a caretaker capacity until a new one can be appointed.