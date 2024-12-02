Employee lawsuit accuses Apple of spying on its workers

A new lawsuit filed by a current Apple employee accuses the company of spying on its workers via their personal iCloud accounts and non-work devices.

The suit, filed Sunday evening in California state court, alleges Apple employees are required to give up the right to personal privacy, and that the company says it can “engage in physical, video and electronic surveillance of them” even when they are at home and after they stop working for Apple.

Those requirements are part of a long list of Apple employment policies that the suit contends violate California law.

The plaintiff in the case, Amar Bhakta, has worked in advertising technology for Apple since 2020. According to the suit, Apple used its privacy policies to harm his employment prospects. For instance, it forbade Bhakta from participating in public speaking about digital advertising and forced him to remove information from his LinkedIn page about his job at Apple.

AD

“For Apple employees, the Apple ecosystem is not a walled garden. It is a prison yard. A panopticon where employees, both on and off duty, are subject to Apple’s all-seeing eye,” the lawsuit says.

In a statement, Apple said it strongly disagrees with the claims in the lawsuit. “Every employee has the right to discuss their wages, hours and working conditions and this is part of our business conduct policy, which all employees are trained on annually,” it said.

Bhakta is represented by Chris Baker of Baker Dolinko & Schwartz, and Jahan Sagafi, of Outten & Golden. Baker has filed a number of high-profile lawsuits against large technology companies that target allegedly illegal employment policies. He also represented Susan Fowler, the former Uber employee who drew attention to sexual harassment in the tech industry. Sagafi settled a major class action suit against Uber.

AD

The lawsuit against Apple says the iPhone maker’s policies push employees to meld their work and home lives digitally in a way that gives Apple knowledge of what they are up to beyond their jobs.

For instance, according to the suit, Apple requires that employees only use Apple-made devices for work. Because Apple puts restrictions on the devices it owns, most employees end up using their own Apple devices, according to the suit.

When using their own devices, they’re required to use their personal iCloud accounts and must agree to using software that gives the company the ability to see virtually anything happening on that device, including its real-time location.

AD

“If you use your personal account on an Apple-managed or Apple-owned iPhone, iPad or computer, any data stored on the device (including emails, photos, video, notes and more), are subject to search by Apple,” the company’s confidential policy states, according to the lawsuit.

Former employees have, in the past, complained about Apple’s ability to access their personal information. The new lawsuit sheds more light on the practice and the specific company policies that allegedly allow the practice.

To evade Apple’s surveillance, employees could use a work-owned device and use a separate iCloud account only for work, but the suit says the company “actively discourages” work-only iCloud accounts.

Bhakta filed the suit under the California Private Attorneys General Act, which allows employees to sue on behalf of the state for labor violations. If found liable, Apple could be forced to pay penalties for each violation, multiplied by the number of employees affected.