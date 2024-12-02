Democrats shrug off ‘fake outrage’ to laud Hunter Biden pardon

US President Joe Biden’s decision to reverse himself and pardon his son Hunter weeks before he leaves office is drawing conspicuous praise from fellow Democrats.

“If he hadn’t, I would have told him to do so. In the words of Lizzo, it’s about damn time,” Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., told Semafor.

Democrats repeatedly criticized Republicans’ investigations into Hunter Biden’s finances and business dealings — now that Donald Trump is in power, many of them saw no reason for Biden to shrink from a Trumpian use of the pardon power.

AD

“Trump not only pardoned Charles Kushner — he made him a fucking Ambassador to France!!! Spare me the fake outrage folks,” another Democratic House member said.

Republicans still charged the outgoing president with an overreach. “This is an outrageous abuse of the rule of law,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said in a post on X.