Angola bets US lobbying will pay off beyond Biden

When US President Joe Biden touches down in Angola’s capital, Luanda, on Monday it will mark the culmination of several years of focus and intense lobbying by the Angolans.

But after spending nearly $20 million in lobbying fees since 2019, according to regulatory filings examined by Semafor Africa, the big question now is whether Angolan President João Lourenço’s government will face a backlash with an unpredictable Donald Trump in the White House.

At stake is the US-backed multibillion-dollar Lobito Corridor project, which includes building and revamping railways from Angola’s western Lobito port through to critical mineral hubs in neighboring Zambia and DR Congo. Biden is proudly highlighting the corridor as an exemplar of the kind of African investment that the US should support to counter Chinese influence on the continent.

Most Angolans and US-Africa watchers believe a Trump White House will ultimately keep the Lobito Corridor in place, and might even try to spin it as Trump-inspired. It was one of the first projects to be backed by the revamped US Development Finance Corp, which started in Trump’s first term. “I don’t think they will retract it’s because it’s a viable investment that showcases the viability of African infrastructure,” said Samaila Zubairu, chief executive of Africa Finance Corp, which has played a key coordinating role on the project alongside the US government.