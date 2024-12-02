Assad regime scrambles to respond to Syrian rebels’ offensive

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime scrambled to respond to sudden, heavy losses after rebels retook swathes of territory in a swift offensive.

Anti-government fighters captured at least one major military base, and chunks of two provinces, including Syria’s second city, Aleppo, and were pressing towards another population center, Hama.

AD

The onslaught, led by a group formerly linked to Al-Qaeda and still considered a “terrorist” organization by the US, upended years of stasis in a civil war that Assad appeared to have won — at a cost of hundreds of thousands of lives and the displacement of millions.

The “assessment that Assad’s rule was stable… has been torn to shreds,” one Syria analyst noted.