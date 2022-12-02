Twitter’s Chinese “sex bots” may just be sex bots

There are lots of good reasons to worry about Twitter’s ability to control Chinese propaganda — but the media narrative here has gotten ahead of the facts.

Kenton Thibaut, the resident China fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, told Semafor the spam resembles previous Chinese state-backed attempts to “flood the zone” and drown out information about subjects the government deems controversial.

But Thibaut said there are also some differences. Past efforts were usually targeted at individuals or groups, Thibaut said, while this spam is impacting wide swaths of Twitter’s Chinese-language ecosystem.

Chinese hashtags for places outside China, like Berlin and London, are also filled with what look like automated tweets promoting sex work, online gambling, and other industries that are largely illegal in the People’s Republic.

AD

These topics are not unusual on Chinese Twitter. One of the platform’s user bases in China is the underground sex industry. A study published in February, for example, found that Twitter has “facilitated the emergence of queer sex influencers and vibrant erotic economies in a country in which homosexuality remains heavily censored.”

Semafor reviewed hundreds of Twitter accounts that used Chinese hashtags for domestic and foreign cities over the last five days. Most followed less than 10 users and had zero followers of their own. But they often shared the same Telegram accounts in their bios, inviting people to contact them on the messaging app.

When Semafor reached out to one Telegram user listed on many of the accounts advertising escort services, they responded quickly. In polite messages written in Chinese, they asked where the potential client was located in Beijing. The account and similar ones could certainly be part of a government sting to root out illegal sex work, but it’s unclear how that might connect to the current protests.

There are also two additional pieces of context about the Chinese spam campaign worth considering. The first is that even well-resourced U.S. social media companies have historically done a more effective job moderating content in English than in other languages. Even if Elon Musk does follow through on his promises to tackle Twitter’s spam and bot problem, precedent suggests he will do a poorer job in languages like Chinese.

The other thing to remember is that people who speak Chinese do the same things on Twitter and other platforms as everyone else, and that sometimes includes looking at porn and engaging in sex work. Exoticizing this content or assuming it is always somehow linked to the Chinese government can obscure the mundane reality.