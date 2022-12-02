The story behind those ultrapatriotic USA memes going viral this World Cup

If you’re following the United States’ World Cup matches on Twitter, chances are you’ve seen these viral memes: Artistic renderings of ex-American presidents depicted as superhuman war heroes in outlandish scenes — usually wielding guns and riding dinosaurs, or bears, or sharks, with explosions or fire in the background.

The uber-patriotic memes frequently circulate when the U.S. competes on the world stage, and they've resurfaced this World Cup.

The artist behind the designs, however, is "very apolitical" and not a big sports fan, he told Semafor in an interview.

"I'm kind of in it for the memes at this point," he said.