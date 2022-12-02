A Republican joins the crypto backlash in Congress

With the hearing in the background, the day offered an opportunity to measure what looks like a widening partisan gulf on crypto.

The list of Democratic of lawmakers willing to openly bash the industry appears to be growing. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. told Semafor on Thursday that, when it comes to crypto, his “skepticism did not have any room to climb.” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. was only a bit more positive: “I’m still waiting to hear a real use case. I think the technology has some possibilities. But the hill’s getting steeper.”

But Republicans don’t seem to be turning on the industry the same way—at least for now. Semafor interviewed a half-dozen GOP senators and only one voiced some criticism of crypto.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., who sits on the Agriculture Committee, was the lone GOP naysayer. He assailed crypto as “a national security threat” in a brief interview. He went as far to suggest the Securities and Exchange Commission or the CFTC should be allowed to step in and shut down all crypto use.

“Right now, we’re not even close to having our arms around it,” he told Semafor. “We should be considering a pause using this as a currency.”

Other Republicans are still believers in its potential. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., another GOP member of the agriculture panel, said the collapse of FTX was “a black eye” for the industry. He said he favors additional regulations, but sounded eager for the sector to bounce back. (He also disclosed that he owns some crypto assets of his own.)

“We gotta get confidence back in people that were in it and want to get in. And once we do that, it’ll jump back up,” he told Semafor.

It seems clear at this point that most policymakers in Congress are still grappling to understand crypto and the highly volatile alternative financial system that has evolved out of it. Marshall, for instance, didn’t seem to have any concrete plan in mind for how to hit pause on crypto trading.

But the Senate Agriculture Hearing also didn’t satisfy questions among crypto’s loudest skeptics, inside or outside of Congress, who are likely to keep up the pressure for a tougher regulation bill. Semafor asked Lee Reiners, policy director at the Duke Financial Economics Center, about Stabenow and Boozman’s claim that their bill would have prevented FTX’s implosion. “Of course not,” he said. “Senate Ag wants to absolve themselves and the CFTC and that’s what they tried and failed to do today.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown, chair of the Banking committee and another member of the agriculture panel, was also unconvinced.

“It's clear that we have a serious problem,” he said. “It's much larger than what they can address at [the Agriculture Committee] or CFTC."