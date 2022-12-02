Riz Ahmed rap on identity resurfaces days after Buckingham Palace race row

“Do they ever ask you, ‘Where you from?’ Like but, ‘Where you really from?’,” the actor and rapper sings, capturing an experience shared by many people of color born in the U.K.

“Britain’s where I’m born, and I love a cup of tea and that. But tea ain’t from Britain, it’s from where my DNA is at,” go some of the later lyrics.

The song was featured in Ahmed’s Oscar-award winning short film and album “The Long Goodbye,” an artistic exploration of the U.K’s relationship with British Asians and the rise of the far-right in the country after Brexit.

“My tribe is a quest to a land that was lost to us. And its name is dignity, so where I’m from is not your problem, bruv,” he sings.