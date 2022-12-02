Kanye West suspended from Twitter for ‘inciting violence’

Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, tweeted an image of the Star of David with a swastika inside it late Thursday. On Friday, the rapper's social media page showed the label: "Account suspended."

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweeted.

West recently appeared on a podcast hosted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, during which he told the Infowars host, "I like Hitler."