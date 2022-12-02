Kanye West's Reddit fans are pivoting to Holocaust awareness and Taylor Swift
A prominent Kanye West fan page on Reddit has closed down. Another West subreddit is turning into a Taylor Swift fan page promoting Holocaust awareness. And on Discord, a popular Kanye-themed server plans to rebrand.
Following West’s recent barrage of antisemitic remarks, some of his most loyal online fan communities finally turned on him after he praised Adolf Hitler on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show on Thursday.
The r/Kanye subreddit has over 700,000 members, and has historically been dedicated to news and commentary about the rapper and designer, who legally changed his name to Ye. Over the years, many of his fans have stuck with him — or at least still enjoyed his music — despite frequent problematic statements and PR blunders.
But after Thursday's interview and with West tweeting a graphic of the Star of David imposed over a Nazi swastika, one user declared: "It's never been more over."
"his music changed my life and it changed the lives of many others in this sub, but it's time to admit he's fucking lost it. it hurts, but he did," another member of the subreddit declared.
Most of the top posts in the channel Friday called awareness to the atrocities of the Holocaust. Others proposed that the page be converted into a Taylor Swift fan page. West had famously feuded with Swift, leading many of his fans to vilify her.
The description for this subreddit page now says it is "formerly dedicated to news, theories, and discussions about disgraced artist & neo-nazi Kanye West."
A moderator announced Thursday that the page would be closed to posts "for the foreseeable future." The page was later made private.
"As Ye continues his downward trajectory we no longer wish to be using our sub as a platform as what he is saying is hateful," the moderator wrote.
A West-themed Discord server, which has over 68,000 members, will be renamed and rebranded, a manager announced Thursday. A weekly roundup of West-related news was put on hold earlier this week.
"i think it’s pretty clear we aren’t big ye supporters - essentially, as it is right now old kanye is one thing and this new dumb awful is another," the server manager posted.
Some of the most prominent Kanye West fan accounts on Twitter, including @KanyeUpdated, @dondatimes, and @kanyestreams1, have not yet denounced West or his recent antisemitic comments.
Elon Musk said he had suspended West's Twitter account Thursday, shortly after the rapper shared the graphic of a swastika with the Star of David.