Kanye West's Reddit fans are pivoting to Holocaust awareness and Taylor Swift

The r/Kanye subreddit has over 700,000 members, and has historically been dedicated to news and commentary about the rapper and designer, who legally changed his name to Ye. Over the years, many of his fans have stuck with him — or at least still enjoyed his music — despite frequent problematic statements and PR blunders.

But after Thursday's interview and with West tweeting a graphic of the Star of David imposed over a Nazi swastika, one user declared: "It's never been more over."

"his music changed my life and it changed the lives of many others in this sub, but it's time to admit he's fucking lost it. it hurts, but he did," another member of the subreddit declared.

Screenshot via r/Kanye on Reddit

Most of the top posts in the channel Friday called awareness to the atrocities of the Holocaust. Others proposed that the page be converted into a Taylor Swift fan page. West had famously feuded with Swift, leading many of his fans to vilify her.