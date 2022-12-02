Jordan Peele and Riz Ahmed to executive-produce Bangladesh’s first Oscar contender
The News
Academy Award-winners Jordan Peele and Riz Ahmed will executive-produce Moshari, a horror film about climate change that is Bangladesh's first film to qualify for an Oscar.
Know More
Filmmaker Jordan Peele, who won best original screenplay for the 2017 horror movie Get Out, and Riz Ahmed, who co-wrote and starred in the best live-action short The Long Goodbye, have joined Moshari's team as executive producers, reports Variety.
The 22-minute short film, free to watch on Vimeo, was written, directed, produced, and edited by 30-year-old Nuhash Humayun, a self-taught filmmaker. It follows the lives of two sisters who are forced to adapt to the changing climate in Bangladesh, “while battling their own inner demons,” according to the film’s description.