Jordan Peele and Riz Ahmed to executive-produce Bangladesh’s first Oscar contender

Filmmaker Jordan Peele, who won best original screenplay for the 2017 horror movie Get Out, and Riz Ahmed, who co-wrote and starred in the best live-action short The Long Goodbye, have joined Moshari's team as executive producers, reports Variety.

The 22-minute short film, free to watch on Vimeo, was written, directed, produced, and edited by 30-year-old Nuhash Humayun, a self-taught filmmaker. It follows the lives of two sisters who are forced to adapt to the changing climate in Bangladesh, “while battling their own inner demons,” according to the film’s description.