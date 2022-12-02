French citizens surrender tens of thousands of guns in an amnesty program

As of Wednesday, at least 65,000 firearms and 1.6 million bullets were collected at various drop-off locations across the country, Radio France Internationale reported. The amnesty was scheduled to end Friday, but four regions, including Paris, extended it to Dec. 6.

Starting on Nov. 25, the French government set up 300 drop-off locations across the country. The aim of the program was not to collect guns held by criminals, but rather for ordinary citizens to get rid of weapons that may have been family heirlooms and were just lying around the house.

One police official at a collection point in Nice told RFI that people were "quite happy" to get rid of their "cumbersome" weapons.

The Interior ministry said they wanted to prevent domestic accidents with unsecured weapons in the house as well as to stop unlicensed guns being stolen during thefts. People could also hand over other weapons like hunting knives and swords, while explosives would need to be collected directly from people’s homes.

The weapons will either be given to a museum or destroyed.