Ukraine leans on Europe amid diplomatic sprint to end war

Dec 1, 2025, 5:46pm EST
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife Olena Zelenska pose for journalists at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France
Ukraine is leaning on Europe amid a US-led diplomatic sprint to end Russia’s war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees with France’s Emmanuel Macron Monday, saying, “Much now depends on the involvement of every leader;” Zelenskyy also spoke to the UK’s prime minister and is heading to Ireland. His flurry of meetings with European allies comes as Washington pressures Kyiv to accept a contentious peace plan that is central to negotiations during what an EU official described as “a pivotal week for diplomacy.”

But few details emerged from weekend talks between US and Ukrainian negotiators, and key issues remain unresolved. Macron insisted that a peace deal “can only be finalized with the Europeans at the table.”

Chart showing US and Europe monthly aid to Ukraine since 2022.
Tasneem Nashrulla
