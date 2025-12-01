Ukraine leans on Europe amid diplomatic sprint to end war

Ukraine is leaning on Europe amid a US-led diplomatic sprint to end Russia’s war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees with France’s Emmanuel Macron Monday, saying, “Much now depends on the involvement of every leader;” Zelenskyy also spoke to the UK’s prime minister and is heading to Ireland. His flurry of meetings with European allies comes as Washington pressures Kyiv to accept a contentious peace plan that is central to negotiations during what an EU official described as “a pivotal week for diplomacy.”

But few details emerged from weekend talks between US and Ukrainian negotiators, and key issues remain unresolved. Macron insisted that a peace deal “can only be finalized with the Europeans at the table.”