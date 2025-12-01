UAE National Day marks a risk that remade the Gulf

On Dec. 2, 1971, six rival sheikhs made a historic decision, forming the UAE a day after Britain ended decades of close involvement with Gulf states and pulled its military out of the region.

With no international protection and rising regional tensions after Iran seized islands still claimed by the UAE, the sheikhdoms sought strength in unity. Bahrain and Qatar chose to go their own way at the last minute, after years of negotiations, but Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain moved ahead with a federation. Ras Al Khaimah joined in early 1972.

The population at the time was under 300,000, but has since grown to more than 10 million, mostly expats. Oil had been discovered, but large-scale exports were just beginning. Half a century later, the country has diversified its economy, built up some of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds, is investing heavily in technology, and is an influential player on the world stage.

In 2025, the UAE’s National Day means some time off work, maybe a beach day, and flags all around; in 1971, it was a gamble.