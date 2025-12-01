Trump to meet top advisers to discuss Venezuela

US President Donald Trump is expected to discuss Venezuela with his top advisers Monday, as he ramps up his pressure campaign against Caracas.

As doubts grow about the legality of US strikes on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean, the White House defended an admiral who ordered a second strike to kill survivors on a targeted vessel. Many believe the US military buildup in the Caribbean is a bid to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. But Latin America has largely been silent on Trump’s aggressive approach, because many there want a harsher crackdown on cartels, the editor of Americas Quarterly argued.

At the same time, regional leaders are negotiating with China and Europe as alternatives to a “hegemon they find increasingly overbearing.”