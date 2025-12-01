Events Email Briefings
S. Africans lured to fight for Moscow in Ukraine

Dec 1, 2025, 8:17am EST
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. Alet Pretorius/Reuters

South Africa arrested five men suspected of planning to join Russia’s armed forces, while authorities also said they were investigating a former lawmaker for involvement in their recruitment.

More than a dozen South Africans are believed to have already been lured with the promise of lucrative contracts, with many of them now on the battlefield fighting Ukrainian troops with little prospect of returning. The cases have sparked an investigation against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla — who is the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma and who resigned from Parliament on Friday — over allegations that she tricked 17 men to fight for Russia. South African officials have previously faced accusations of aiding Moscow’s war, including by supplying arms.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
