Floods in South and Southeast Asia kill 1000

Major floods in South and Southeast Asia have killed more than 1,000 people.

Climate change is expected to make extreme weather more frequent and more severe, and two tropical storms brought some of the worst flooding in years in the region; 502 people are confirmed dead in Indonesia, and hundreds more in Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Hat Yai in southern Thailand saw 335 mm (13 inches) of rain in a single day, the highest figure in 300 years, according to the BBC, brought by a rare cyclone in the Malacca Strait. The UN said that one million people across Sri Lanka have been affected, either displaced or cut off from food and water, by a separate storm in the Bay of Bengal.