Exclusive / Democrats push armed security for lawmakers

As members of Congress grapple with growing personal threats, top Democrats in the US House are lobbying Republicans to let each lawmaker’s office employ an armed staff member to accompany them in their districts, as well as a law enforcement coordinator.
Rep. Joe Morelle of New York, the top Democrat on the committee in charge of member security, told Semafor that he and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have discussed pushing House Speaker Mike Johnson and committee chair Bryan Steil, R-Wis., for the additional hiring capacity.
Their push, which includes other priorities, comes as lawmakers gain access to a new $20,000 monthly personal security allowance starting Monday.
“We’re certainly in a better place,” Morelle said in a recent interview, but “we’re going to continue to press the case.”
The law enforcement coordinator could “try to mitigate [threats] in advance and really do the prep work necessary,” Morelle said, while the armed staff member would be “someone who’s probably a former law enforcement, former military, who meets all the requirements of being able to carry a gun.”
Morelle placed “much of the blame” for the increase in threats to members — which he said have jumped tenfold since 2016 — on President Donald Trump, who most recently instructed the FBI to investigate six congressional Democrats who filmed a social media video telling military members not to follow illegal orders.
Trump had previously shared a social media post calling for traitors to be hanged, prompting the White House to clarify that he was not threatening the Democrats with execution.
“I wouldn’t even meet with them,” Morelle said of the FBI. “It’s just silly. It’s not going anywhere. It’s absurd. You kind of lose — at least I do — the vocabulary to describe how unserious this is.”
The threats the six Democrats have received since are “pretty disturbing,” Morelle added. “So I wish the president would just, if he didn’t like the video … say, ‘Look,’ to members of Congress, ‘I have real concerns about the way you did this.’”
“What’s actually ‘unserious’ is the Democrat party and their faux outrage when they’re the ones sowing division and slandering their political opponents as Nazis and fascists. And despite their outlandish and dangerous claims about the president in their recent video, Democrats were unable to list any examples of unlawful orders when asked — because there have been none,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement. “It should deeply concern all Americans that elected Democrats are publicly urging the military to openly defy the chain of command and the commander-in-chief’s lawful orders to subvert the will of the American people.”
Morelle recalled the conservative media criticism of former President Barack Obama for donning “a tan suit,” comparing it to the relative lack of pushback when Trump recently posted an AI-generated video that showed “him dumping sewage — to be generous, sewage — on people at protests.”
Morelle said Trump’s AI video, which Johnson described as satirical, deepened a “sense of unease among members, staff [and] certainly family members.”
“Members are anxious, the families are anxious, the staff is anxious,” Morelle said. “And you know, the other thing that goes probably unreported is, I suspect, constituents are anxious.”
Know More
The increasingly toxic partisanship in the House is widely blamed for a long list of retirement announcements this Congress. Texas GOP Rep. Troy Nehls became the latest to reveal his exit plan on Saturday.
Morelle criticized the speaker and other congressional Republicans for calling on their colleagues to tone down their rhetoric — then pointing a finger at the left.
“But Mike is just a wholly owned subsidiary of the president — I don’t think he’d be speaker without him — and so he has to” villainize the opposing party, Morelle added. “I’m not sure being speaker is worth all of that — like giving up your soul.”
It’s far from clear whether he and Jeffries can convince House Republicans to sign off on their ideas for boosting member security, even as the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members in downtown Washington last week intensifies Congress’ focus on the issue.
It will “depend on resource allocation, and it’ll also depend on what happens over the next several months,” Morelle said.
“We’re also trying to balance the need to make this fiscally responsible, because people are worried about their own safety; I’m sure they’re not all that thrilled that members of Congress are talking about congressional safety,” Morelle said. “Everybody’s worried about safety in this moment, because the violence seems random.”
Notable
- Members of both parties condemned the attack on the National Guard members, Axios reported.
- Johnson spearheaded a pilot program to expand member security resources after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, per Politico.