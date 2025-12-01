Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracts

Dec 1, 2025, 8:37am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Batteries for electric vehicles are manufactured at a factory in Dongguan.
Bobby Yip/File Photo/Reuters

A gauge of Chinese manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted last month, a worrying sign for the world’s second-biggest economy as it looks to combat a litany of challenges.

The private survey focused on export-oriented companies, suggesting potential vulnerability as Beijing looks to ward off the consequences of Washington’s trade restrictions. It also confirmed the persistent struggles facing the country, including moribund growth, a mountain of debt, high levels of youth unemployment, and a still-unfolding real estate crisis.

Two official surveys released over the weekend also showed contraction across various sectors of the economy. “The sharp slowdown in momentum is worrying,” a Commerzbank economist warned in a note to clients.

A chart showing China’s manufacturing PMI.
Prashant Rao
AD