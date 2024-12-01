Trump picks loyalist Kash Patel to lead FBI

US President-elect Donald Trump tapped ex-aide Kash Patel as FBI director.

Patel, a former public defender and prosecutor who ascended in Republican circles as a staunch Trump advocate, has previously called for the FBI headquarters to be converted into a “museum of the deep state.”

For the president-elect, “Patel is the perfect nominee to prove that he doesn’t care what anyone else thinks,” The Atlantic’s Scott Nichols wrote, although his nomination still requires Senate approval.

Indian media largely heralded the choice of Patel, who is Indian American and accompanied Trump on his 2020 trip to India.

Patel has also defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial inauguration of a Hindu temple complex on the site of a destroyed mosque.