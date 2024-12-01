Protests escalate in Georgia over suspended EU bid

Massive protests erupted in Georgia over the government’s decision to suspend the country’s bid to join the European Union.

Authorities clamped down hard on the demonstrations, prompting condemnation from the US: Police fired tear gas and used water cannons, and more than 40 people were injured on Saturday, officials said.

The unrest has sparked a crisis for Georgia’s ruling party, which has been criticized for seemingly steering the country away from Brussels and into Moscow’s orbit.

Georgia’s prime minister accused the opposition of plotting to overthrow the government, while the country’s pro-EU president called for fresh elections.

AD

“This resistance has really gone beyond previous public demonstrations,” one expert told Politico.