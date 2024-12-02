Amazon AI data centers to double as carbon capture machines

Amazon’s data centers could soon double as carbon capture machines, offsetting the harmful effects of the massive amounts of energy required to run them.

Amazon Web Services is partnering with startup Orbital Materials, which used artificial intelligence to create a new material specifically designed for separating carbon from hot air exhaust in data centers, the companies announced Monday.

Orbital Materials CEO Jonathan Godwin said he expects AWS to capture enough carbon to exceed the fossil fuel consumption used to power its AI data centers, giving them a net negative impact on climate change. The process will cost less than purchasing captured carbon to offset its climate impact, according to Godwin.

The system, part of a pilot program at a to-be-determined data center location, works when outside air is sucked in and used to cool extremely hot semiconductors designed to run or train powerful AI models, such as Anthropic’s Claude chatbot.

The idea of using the cooling mechanisms in data centers to also power direct air carbon capture has been gaining steam in recent years, with both Alphabet and Meta also devoting R&D spending to the endeavor.