Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman to serve on US Supreme Court, has died

J.D. Capelouto /

Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, died Friday at age 93.

O’Connor was appointed to the nation’s highest court by President Ronald Reagan and served from 1981 to 2006. According to a statement from the court, she died in Phoenix of complications from advanced dementia.

Chief Justice John Roberts said that O’Connor “blazed an historic trail as our Nation’s first female Justice. She met that challenge with undaunted determination, indisputable ability, and engaging candor.”