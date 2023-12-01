Israel restarts Gaza offensive as truce expires

The Israel Defense Forces are expected to move their focus to the southern portion of the Gaza Strip, having earlier targeted the north. U.S. officials say they have urged the IDF to hold off on its operations until it has a plan to protect the high number of civilians that have fled hostilities in the north to the south. Nimrod Novik, a former Israeli government adviser, told The Wall Street Journal that he had never seen Israeli citizens so enthusiastic about a U.S. leader as they are about President Joe Biden, so the increasingly unpopular Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could lose support if he didn’t comply with U.S. demands.