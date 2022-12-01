Spain targeted with five letter bombs to government buildings, embassy, air force base
Spain ramped up security at various government buildings after a string of letter bombs were discovered at the prime minister’s office, the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, a Spanish air force base, and other public and diplomatic buildings.
Spain’s Interior Ministry announced Thursday that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez received an envelope with “pyrotechnic material” on Nov. 24, but that his security team managed to disarm the potentially dangerous device.
A Spanish arms manufacturer, the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, an air base in the Spanish capital and most recently, on Thursday, the country’s defense ministry all received suspicious packages as well.
All the letters were intercepted, except the one bound for the Ukrainian embassy. There, a worker who opened the envelope suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais, which cited police.
Kyiv has asked Spain to immediately investigate the attack on the Ukrainian embassy. Spanish officials are also looking into whether the incidents have any ties to Russia.
“We express absolute rejection of the attack against the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, where an employee was injured, and our solidarity with the Ambassador and the staff of the embassy. The perpetrators of this criminal act must answer to justice.”
Spain has been a strong supporter of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country. According to the Spanish Foreign Ministry, the country has provided Kyiv with financial support and air defense assets, and plans to provide Ukraine with generators ahead of the brutal winter months.