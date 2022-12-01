Spain targeted with five letter bombs to government buildings, embassy, air force base

Spain’s Interior Ministry announced Thursday that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez received an envelope with “pyrotechnic material” on Nov. 24, but that his security team managed to disarm the potentially dangerous device.

A Spanish arms manufacturer, the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, an air base in the Spanish capital and most recently, on Thursday, the country’s defense ministry all received suspicious packages as well.

All the letters were intercepted, except the one bound for the Ukrainian embassy. There, a worker who opened the envelope suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais, which cited police.

Kyiv has asked Spain to immediately investigate the attack on the Ukrainian embassy. Spanish officials are also looking into whether the incidents have any ties to Russia.