South African President Cyril Ramaphosa considering resignation: report

Ramaphosa stands accused of covering up the theft of $4 million to $8 million from his private game farm. The robbery, which took place in 2020, only came to light this year, when a former national spy chief alleged the president acted unlawfully in trying to find the suspects behind the theft and that the sum — held entirely in cash, some of which was reportedly hidden in sofa cushions — may have been obtained via corruption.

The South African leader has said a smaller sum — $580,000 — had been stolen. He has insisted the money was proceeds for the sale of 20 buffalo, and that it had been put into a safe and, later, into sofa cushions in Ramaphosa's private residence on the farm.

AD

The panel investigating the claims said several questions were left unanswered, including why such a substantial sum was stashed in sofa cushions, why the theft had not been reported to the police, and why the buffaloes appeared to still be on the farm, despite ostensibly having been sold.