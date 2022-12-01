Quebec's leader wants to ban most immigrants who don't speak French

In a speech to the legislature on Wednesday, Legault said he would seek to bar almost all economic immigrants from Quebec who don't speak French by 2026.

"The objective is to stop the decline of French, in particular in Montreal, and to reverse the trend," he said.

Legault, who won a majority government with his nationalist Coalition Avenir Quebec party in October, is seeking to increase the number of French speakers in Quebec due to a recent decline in the number of fluent speakers.

Provincially, the number of people who speak French at work is dropping, according to data collected in Canada’s 2021 census. About 77% of the population speaks French in Quebec, Canada’s second-largest province.

Refugees and people coming to the province on temporary work visas would be exempt from the requirement, per Legualt's proposal.