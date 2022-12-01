Auction house apologizes for planning to sell skulls of humans killed under colonial rule

The skulls reportedly belonged to people killed between January 1893 and May 1894. One of the skulls features engraved text from a French doctor who noted the skull was from a victim of human sacrifice, Belgian news site VRT reported.

Vanderkindere planned on using Drouot.com -- a French auctioning site known for its sale of rare art pieces and luxury goods. As of Thursday morning, the Vanderkindere auction remained live on the site but no longer featured images or descriptions of the skulls.

The Belgian magazine Paris Match first reported on the sale Wednesday, sparking outrage from Belgian activists. A Brussels-based rights group that educates the public about colonial-era atrocities called for the skulls to be seized by authorities and “conserved in an appropriate way and with dignity."